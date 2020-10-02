Where President Trump Traveled This Week

Where the President traveled the week he tested positive for COVID-19

With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home. Trump tweeted early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Monday, Sept. 28 - Washington, D.C.

Trump surveys a truck produced by Lordstown Motors on the White House South Lawn at an event attended by two members of Congress and three representatives from the Lordstown, Ohio, manufacturer.

Trump holds a Rose Garden event to announce an administration effort to distribute millions of coronavirus test kits to states. The event is attended by administration officials including Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress and state officials.

Vice President Mike Pence delivers an update as President Donald Trump listens on during the nations coronavirus testing strategy in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 28, 202,0 in Washington, D.C.Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Tuesday, Sept. 29 - Cleveland, Ohio

Trump travels to Cleveland for a 90-minute presidential debate against Democratic rival Joe Biden. The two men are both tested ahead of the debate and stand behind lecterns positioned a good distance from one another.

White House aide Hope Hicks is part of a large entourage that travels to Ohio with Trump aboard Air Force One for the debate, including members of the Trump family. 

President Donald Trump, right, and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on Sept. 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.Olivier Douliery/Getty Images
Wednesday, Sept. 29 - Duluth, Minnesota

Trump travels to Minnesota for a fundraiser at a private home in suburban Minneapolis and an outdoor rally in Duluth.

Hicks is among the White House aides who accompany Trump on the trip. She feels unwell on the return trip and isolates herself aboard Air Force One.

President Donald Trump tosses a cap at attendees as he arrives at a 'Make America Great Again' rally in Duluth, Minnesota, Sept. 30, 2020.Ben Brewer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Thursday, Oct. 1 - Bedminster, New Jersey

Trump flies to his Bedminster resort in New Jersey for a private fundraiser. Several aides who were in proximity to Hicks scrap plans to accompany Trump.

President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., Oct. 1, 2020, following campaign events in New Jersey.Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
