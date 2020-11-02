Tri-State Officials Hope Early Voting, Absentee Ballots Quash Typical Election Day Issues

What to Know Polls are set to open at 6 a.m. across the tri-state area as more than 7 million ballots were turned in before Election Day

2020 has seen its own set of unexpected obstacles that make predicting any Election Day hiccups that much harder

Tri-state voters are bracing for potential issues at the polls that have typically plagued previous election cycles as Tuesday's vote is poised to break records here and across the county. But this year has seen its own set of unexpected obstacles that make predicting any Election Day hiccups that much harder.

Election reforms approved last year allowed for more than 2.5 million registered New Yorkers to vote ahead of Election Day. According to the state's Board of Elections, an additional one million absentee ballots were also returned by Monday.

Leaders in New York and across the tri-state have insisted recent reforms as well as the expanded access to voting absentee will deliver a smooth Election Day in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

Already this year, early voters waited in polling lines several hours long and an estimated 100,000 New York City voters were sent absentee ballots with the wrong names and addresses printed on the return envelopes. The city's Board of Elections said it would automatically mail affected voters a corrected absentee ballot packet with instructions.

Broken machines, extensive lines and missing or incomplete voter roll books plagued voters during the last presidential election in 2016. It's not yet clear if the major differences of this year's vote - higher than normal absentee voters and first-time early voting in a presidential race - will smooth out or stress the system.

Note: if you dropped off your absentee ballot in a ballot box, you DO NOT need to use the @BOENYC tracker. 📮



By dropping it off, you can be sure the BOE received it in time.



By law, the BOE will contact you if there’s an error with your ballot and give you a chance to fix it. — NYC Votes (@NYCVotes) November 2, 2020

"We want people to know when you go out there, it will be safe and secure. We also want people to know that we will not accept any effort to intimidate voters in New York City," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

The mayor says over 500 volunteers will be spread out across the city's polling sites on Tuesday to watch for intimidation and harassment. Translation services will also be provided at 52 different polling sites to assist New York City's registered voters whose first or preferred language is not English.

Polls close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Any ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted.

City of New York

Election officials in the Garden State have already collected more than 3.5 million ballots, Gov. Phil Murphy said on the eve of Election Day. By Monday, New Jersey had already turned in 90 percent of 2016's total turnout.

The majority of New Jerseyeans voted absentee this year when the state pivoted election plans due to the pandemic. The deadline for registered voters to return those absentee ballots is 8 p.m. Tuesday, the same time in-person polling locations close.

"The hybrid model that we put out there feels like it's really working. And the folks who want to vote in person tomorrow, we've asked each of our 21 counties to have at least 50 percent in-person capacity available, each municipality to have at least on location," Murphy said Monday on MSNBC.

"It has been smooth and I expect it will continue to be," he added.

In addition to state and local safeguards on Election Day, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it would have federal personnel from the Civil Rights Division in two New Jersey counties - Bergen and Middlesex - to "monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws."

"I am extremely confident that we have our county clerks and local election officials at the ready. I do not expect any intimidation," Murphy said.

Over in Connecticut, election officials are urging voters to get their absentee ballots turned in as soon as possible. All ballots must be returned to drop boxes or polling sites by 8 p.m. Tuesday, regardless of any postmark date.

As of Monday, the Secretary of the State's Office said more than 600,000 people have already returned their absentee ballot in Connecticut.

Connecticut voters can check their registration status or see if their absentee ballot has been delivered online at myvote.ct.gov/lookup.

🚨It’s not too late to register to vote! 🚨



Election Day Registration is still an available option for those who have yet to register.



You must register to vote in person at a designated Election Day Registration location. Find the list here: https://t.co/LAtKGxNREC pic.twitter.com/2Xnl9dET9W — Denise Merrill (@SOTSMerrill) October 30, 2020

