Transition Latest: GOP Objects to Several Biden Nominees

Although the federal General Services Administration has recognized President-elect Joe Biden as the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump is challenging the results in multiple battleground states.

Trump filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin on Tuesday seeking to disqualify hundreds of thousands of ballots in a long-shot attempt to overturn Biden's win. But in a surprisingly public dispute of the president's persistent, baseless claims, Attorney General William Barr said the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, the president-elect received his first classified briefing and continued to roll out his picks for the top positions in his administration, formally introducing his selections for his senior economic team on Tuesday.

Here are the latest developments on the transition:

GOP Objects to Biden Nominees, a Sign of What's to Come

President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks are quickly running into the political reality of a narrowly controlled Senate that will leave the new Democratic administration dependent on rival Republicans to get anything done.

Under leader Mitch McConnell, the Republican senators will hold great sway in confirming Biden’s nominees regardless of which party holds the majority after runoff elections in January. Biden will have little room to maneuver and few votes to spare.

As Biden rolled out his economic team Tuesday — after introducing his national security team last week — he asked the Senate to give his nominees prompt review, saying they “deserve and expect nothing less.”

But that seems unlikely. Republicans are swiftly signaling that they’re eager to set the terms of debate and exact a price for their votes. Biden's choice for budget chief, Neera Tanden, was instantly rejected as "radioactive." His secretary of state nominee, Antony Blinken, quickly ran into resistance from GOP senators blasting his record amid their own potential 2024 White House campaigns.

The Biden Administration: A Look at Who Has Been Nominated

President-elect Joe Biden, who will be sworn in on Jan. 20, has started to choose people to fill top positions in his administration.

