Suburban NY County Ordered to Expand Early Voting Hours

A suburban county will offer more early voting hours this weekend to reduce wait times under a state court’s Friday decision.

Rockland County will keep polls open for an extra 2 1/2 hours Saturday and Sunday, so they close at 4:30 p.m. rather than 2 p.m. The NYCLU filed the lawsuit Thursday in the Supreme Court of the County of Rockland on behalf of the Spring Valley and Nyack branches of the NAACP and several individual voters.

NYCLU senior staff attorney Perry Grossman said the county wasn’t abiding by New York regulations requiring county boards to provide accommodations for voters with disabilities and ensure voters don’t wait more than 30 minutes.

The group’s lawsuit cited resident Glena Davis, 72, who said she’s unable to stand in line due to a hip replacement. She said she’s driven to her polling location several times a day to check out lines that have wrapped around the buildings.

“When I was at the early voting site, I never saw any sort of sign posted that people with disabilities or the elderly could go to the front of the line, but I have seen several people with canes standing at the end of the long line,” she said. “If I’m not able to vote early, I may not be able to on Election Day.”

Westchester, Onondoga and Schenectady counties have extended early voting hours this weekend in hopes of reducing wait times.

Commissioner of Elections Kristen Zebrowski Stavisky had said the county planned to add signs offering accommodations for voters with disabilities Friday.

She had said she was pushing for increased hours and an additional polling site for this week.

UPDATE: We won Rockland county voters an extra 5 hours of early voting this weekend, as well as more signage about accessibility accommodations.



New early voting hours for Rockland County are:



Saturday, Oct. 31 9am-5pm

Sunday, Nov. 1 9am-3:30pm https://t.co/9MQfAK7UIk — NYCLU (@NYCLU) October 30, 2020

About 11% of Rockland County’s 210,000 registered voters cast early votes through Thursday. New York doesn’t offer early voting Monday, and Election Day is Tuesday.

Statewide, more than one million voters have returned absentee ballots and 1.6 million have voted early through Thursday, according to the state board of elections.

In the 2016 presidential election, New Yorkers cast 7.8 million votes. The state has about 11.7 million active registered voters.