New York City felt alive as sound ripped through the air Saturday morning following the announcement Democratic candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris were projected to win the election by NBC News.

The sounds of car horns, people banging pots and pans, cheers and applause were heard within minutes after the announcement was made.

This is how I found out the race had been called for ⁦@JoeBiden⁩. Spontaneous cheers & applause on the UWS. pic.twitter.com/1C7FumuEMd — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) November 7, 2020

The reaction from Manhattan:

Horns honking, people banging pots and pans, clapping on balconies like they did for first responders#BidenPresidentElect@NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/24eGW0NTo6 — Adam Kuperstein (@Adam4NY) November 7, 2020