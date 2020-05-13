Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Joins Biden’s Climate Policy Panel

"I think we're going to have a very united party," former Vice President Biden told a Las Vegas news outlet about his plans to bring in Bernie Sanders supporters

In this Oct. 3, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a town hall meeting at the LeFrak City Queens Library in the Queens borough of New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Progressive U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will serve on a panel advising Joe Biden on climate policy, the apparent Democratic presidential nominee and the Congresswoman's spokesperson said.

Biden said that Ocasio-Cortez is on one of the panels in comments to Las Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS-TV on Tuesday, when the former vice president was asked what he was doing to bring supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders into the fold.

"We've made some changes, we've listened to the Bernie supporters and, you know, for example, we have Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, she is on one of the panels as well," Biden said. "And so I think we're going to have a very united party."

Ocasio-Cortez, who had endorsed Sanders months before he dropped out of the race in April, will be serving as Sanders' representative on the committee convened by Biden dealing with climate policy, her spokeswoman said.

