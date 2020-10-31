NYC Casts Almost 1 Million In-Person Ballots as Early Voting Nears End

Almost one million votes were cast leading into the final day of early voting, according to the New York City Board of Elections.

Voters in the state have waited hours in lines that wrap around city blocks, many through an unforgiving week of consistent rainfall. Nevertheless, by Saturday evening the BOE announced that 977,763 voters in New York City visited early voting sites.

Polls will open for early voting one final time on Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boo-tiful Early Voting Day 8 NYC!



Manhattan 212,299

Bronx 133,040

Brooklyn 326,141

Queens 214,989

Staten Island 91,294



Total Cumulative Check-Ins 977,763 — NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) October 31, 2020

The city's Board of Election has come under fire from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, who each delivered multiple attacks over the course of the state's first eight days of early voting.

The BOE added a new early voting site at Marymount Manhattan College on the Upper East Side, which opened as a polling location on Saturday in an effort to relieve crowding.

"I tried to vote at Wagner [Middle School] four times. I got there yesterday early in the morning and the line was already an hour and a half before the polls opened," said Kerry Walk, president of Marymount Manhattan College.

The lines have been wrapped around the block for many New Yorkers as the final days of early voting come to a close. Myles Miller reports.

Walk worked with the Board of Elections to allow the campus to be used as an early voting site.

Almost everyone who waited in line wanted to avoid the waits they saw throughout the week at Wagner Middle School - which services 100,000 voters.

Early voting continues through Sunday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.