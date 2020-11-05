NJ Voters Set State Record With More Than 4 Million Ballots Cast

More than 4 million ballots were cast in this week’s presidential election in New Jersey, the most in state history, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

It’s still not clear what the voter turnout percentage was, however, because the results are still unofficial. There are about 6.5 million registered voters in the state. In 2016, 3.96 million ballots were cast.

New Jersey Democrats had a good night as returns came in on Tuesday: Joe Biden and Sen. Cory Booker were declared winners early, and all Democratic House incumbents won reelection, as did Republican Rep. Chris Smith.

The only outstanding House race is in southern New Jersey’s 2nd District. Incumbent Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew is vying for a second term against Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy.