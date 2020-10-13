New Jersey Voter Registration Deadline Is Today

What to Know Tuesday marks the last day New Jersey voters can register to cast a ballot in this year’s election.

Voters can return the ballot in the mail, drop it in one of at least 10 drop boxes in each county, or bring it on Election Day in person to their polling place.

Election Day is Nov. 3, but ballots have already gone out. They can be returned up to Election Day at drop boxes, in person or by mail if they’re postmarked by Nov. 3.

The COVID-19 outbreak has upended the presidential election in New Jersey. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy ordered a nearly all-mail election, with registered voters automatically getting a ballot in the mail.

Traditional machine voting won't be an option for voters, except for those with disabilities who require it.

At the top of the ballot is president. Voters are also picking a U.S. senator and all Houses districts are up for re-election.

There are three ballot questions as well: legalizing recreational marijuana, delaying the legislative redistricting if the Census is delayed, and a property tax break of veterans who served during peacetime.

