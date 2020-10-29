In Less Than 5 Full Days of Early Voting, More Than A Million New Yorkers Cast Ballots

One million New Yorkers cast ballots over the first five days of early voting, state elections officials said Wednesday.

People around the state have been enduring wait times of up to several hours to cast votes since early voting started Saturday. About 8 percent of New York’s roughly 13 million registered voters have turned out over the four days, according to the unofficial figures from the state Board of Elections.

The number of voters statewide has increased each day since Sunday, with almost 323,000 people casting ballots Tuesday.

More than 500,000 of the 1 million votes over the first five days were cast in New York City, according to the board. Lines were still a frequent issue on Wednesday, as one person said someone they knew spent six hours waiting in line to vote.

Still, not every single polling place was completely packed. One woman said that she was in and out within minutes at her location in Brooklyn — somewhat surprising considering that the borough has had the most early voting thus far. Similar situations were reported throughout the five boroughs, but the instances of waiting in hours-long lines has been far more common for most city voters.

By borough, the smallest total of early voters is on Staten Island, but compared to registered voters, turnout there is at 14 percent thus far.

Among the people braving another day of long lines for early voting was New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who joined the end of a half-mile-long queue at his Brooklyn polling location in the early afternoon. NBC New York's Katherine Creag reports.

Mayor Bill de Blasio continued his attack on the city's Board of Elections and called for changes to be made, a day after he voted after waiting in line for hours, alongside his constituents.

"It was an extraordinarily frustrated experience to be there for hours. It shouldn't have been there, forced to wait hours and hours for early voting," he lamented. De Blasio has pushed for more machines and poll workers, two complaints that came a day after the BOE extended early voting hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to include nine extra hours.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran also called on the board of elections there to extend their hours for the rest of the early voting period Wednesday afternoon, saying that the county "must ensure all voters can exercise their right to vote in a safe and convenient manner."

Early voting continues through Sunday. Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 3.