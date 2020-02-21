Election 2020 Delegates Tracker

The race to 1,991 is on for front-runners of the Democratic Party, with each presidential candidate raising and spending millions in early-voting states on ad buys and rallies before Super Tuesday.

On the Republican front, challenger William Weld continues to remain in the race despite an expected sweep of delegates for incumbent President Donald Trump. Some states have gone as far as to cancel their primaries and caucuses in Trump's favor.

Data from NBC staff, NBC News Decision Desk and The Green Papers.



Superdelegates were removed from total delegate counts after the Democratic National Committee passed a reform passage in 2018, stripping them of the power to vote for a candidate, except in the event of a tie. Read more about that here.