Biden Talks Campaigning From Home, Virus Pandemic and Lady Gaga on ‘Tonight’

Former Vice President and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" via Skype Wednesday night as his campaign continues to become more digital-oriented amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

When asked about the virus, Biden told Fallon he believes the Trump administration waited too long to respond to the virus, reminding him that Trump said not too long ago that the outbreak would "end shortly."

But now the U.S. has more than 200,000 cases and 5,000 deaths with no end in sight.

Because of the outbreak and various "stay-at-home" orders issued across the nation, both Biden and fellow candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are moving their campaigns online. Biden has been doing interviews, town halls and other campaign events from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, he said. So has Sanders, who appeared on "The Tonight Show" Monday night.

With the timeline for the duration of the outbreak so unclear, Biden said Wednesday he's unsure if the Democratic National Convention will be held in July as scheduled. He sounded hopeful when saying that it could be postponed to August, but acknowledged it’s likely "we just have to be prepared for the alternative and the alternative we don't know what it's going to be unless we have a better sense of whether this curve moving down or up."

However, despite the uncertainties, Biden told Fallon he's been amazed with the resiliency of the American people.

"We overcome them [difficulties] and we come out stronger, and I think that's what we have to focus—look at what the American people are doing, Jimmy," the former vice president said. "They're incredible instead of making fun of, like the president's going after governors he doesn't like, and that kind of thing," Biden said, referring to Trump attacking Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her request for more virus aid.

After getting word that Lady Gaga would be on "The Tonight Show," Biden told Fallon that his favorite of her songs is "'Til it Happens to You." Biden introduced her and the song at the 2016 Oscars and asked viewers to join the It's On Us campaign to end sexual assault, a moment he often references on the trail.