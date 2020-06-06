Joe Biden

Biden Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination for November Showdown Against Trump

The Democratic nominee will be officially selected by delegates at the DNC, which was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak and will now be held August 17- 20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Joe Biden
John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Joe Biden won enough delegates on Saturday to become the Democratic presidential nominee in November’s showdown against President Donald Trump, NBC News projects.

To win the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination on the first ballot at the party's convention, a candidate must receive support from a majority of pledged delegates — at least 1,991 of the total 3,979 pledged delegates available.

Heading into the weekend, Biden had already amassed a projected 1,970 pledged delegates, according to NBC News, after winning a series of Democratic primaries on June 2.

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 presidential election

Republican National Convention Jun 5

Republicans Look at Multi-City Convention for Trump’s Renomination

2020 Presidential Race Jun 4

Trump, Biden Campaigns Were Targeted by Foreign Hackers, Google Says

Biden will be officially selected by delegates at the Democratic National Convention, which was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak and will now be held August 17- 20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenDecision 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us