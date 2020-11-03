Decision 2020

Are You Encountering Problems Voting in the Tri-State? Let Us Know

Election Day 2020 is here -- and with it the possibility of encountering issues while trying to cast your vote.

If you're out at the polls and you notice something wrong, NBC 4 New York would like to know about it -- all you have to do is fill out the form below. Please note: the form is only available if you are accessing this page on a desktop. However, you can also email us a tip at tips@nbcnewyork.com. Make sure to describe the issue, where it is taking place and, if possible, a photo. When providing us a photo, you grant all NBCU platforms and partners irrevocable permission to use these files in perpetuity.

Problems can include long lines, voter intimidation, technological issues and more -- even openly disregarding the recommended COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. Whatever the issue is you've encountered, NBC 4 New York would like to know about it!

