Biden Within 78,000 Votes in Pennsylvania as 326,000 Mail-in Ballots Left to Count

What to Know Pennsylvania is one of five remaining states that could decide the election, along with Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina.

President Donald Trump's initial Election Night lead of more than 700,000 votes had shrunk to 90,000 by Thursday afternoon.

The other states all plan to announce updated results Thursday, and could decide the election before Pennsylvania finishes its count.

President Donald Trump's lead in Pennsylvania continues a long slide as the mail-in ballot count in the state entered its third day Thursday, with his lead down to 78,000 votes with still 300,000 more to tally, according to the state's official election tally.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia temporarily halted mail-in ballot counting shortly before noon Thursday to address a court ruling. A state court judge ordered that observers for the Trump campaign must be allowed greater access at the Pennsylvania Convention Center while ballots are tallied.

The count was halted for less than an hour, but resumed about 12:15 p.m. The city has appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court. The campaign later asked a federal judge to step in, alleging the Philadelphia County Board of Elections is not yet obeying the initial order.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden's overwhelming advantage from mail-in ballots already counted in Pennsylvania -- roughly 2.24 million of them -- has given his campaign optimism that he will eventually overtake Trump. It could happen as soon as Thursday afternoon. The Trump campaign remains hopeful his lead will hold.

Trump has promised legal challenges galore, both in Pennsylvania and other states that he has already apparently lost -- Wisconsin and Michigan -- and states he has yet to lose -- Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

Those last three states, as well as North Carolina, could announce updated results Thursday and render Pennsylvania's place at the center of the election moot.

The race could hinge on Georgia, Arizona and Nevada because if Biden is declared the winner in any two of those three states, he will surpass the needed 270 electoral college votes.

Yet a win in Pennsylvania by Biden will single-handedly hand him the White House. It remains unclear how long it will take for counties across the state, including Philadelphia, to finish tallying their mail-in ballots.

The slow grind toward counting all 2.6 million mail-in votes has been expected for months because the Republican-controlled state legislature refused to change the election code to allow for counting of mail-in ballots before Nov. 3.

Election officials across the state expect the vast majority of the votes to be counted by Friday. In just Philadelphia, for instance, 91,000 votes still need to be counted, according to the Pennsylvania secretary of state's website.

A county commissioner there said Wednesday that they can count about 10,000 votes per hour.

Pennsylvania narrowly went for Trump in 2016 when the president won by 44,000 votes, or 0.4%. Troubling signs for Trump this election are showing up in counties like Lackawanna County, where Biden was born. Hillary Clinton barely won in there in 2016. This year, Biden won that county easily. In Northampton County, where Trump won four years ago, Biden is now winning.

Trump is also in danger of losing other counties he won last election, like Erie County. He remained ahead there as of Thursday morning, but 17,000 still-to-be counted mail-in ballots in the northwestern-most county could turn it for Biden.

Other notable counties with outstanding mail-in ballot totals include:

Allegheny: 35,806

Bucks: 46,568

Cumberland: 31,970

Lehigh: 39,072

Monroe: 14,381

"That takes longer than we used to do it," Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday of the mail-in ballot counting. "We may not know the results even today."

The Trump slide in Pennsylvania prompted his campaign to send lawyers, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani, to Philadelphia to begin protesting the results. They have put their hopes in halting vote counting as soon as possible. They alleged a lack of transparency in the process, without citing any actual issues or problems.

Their concerns are rooted in the continuing decline of Trump's lead since Election Night. Here is a glimpse of the slide in real time:

Trump led Biden by more than 14%, or 700,000 votes on Election Night after most in-person votes were counted.

By noon Wednesday, Nov. 4, after roughly 1 million mail-in ballots were counted, Trump's lead dwindled to 11%.

By Wednesday afternoon, Trump's lead was down to 8%.

By 9:25 a.m. Thursday, the lead was just around 2.5%.

A lead for Trump after in-person voting on Nov. 3 was expected after registered Democrats requested mail-in ballots by a 2-to-1 margin compared with registered Republicans.

Wolf promised that every vote would be counted before the tally was final, no matter how long it takes.

University of Pennsylvania political analyst Brian Rosenwald talks about all the mail-in ballots still to be counted in Pennsylvania and how those votes could flip the Keystone State from President Donald Trump to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

"Pennsylvania will have a fair election and we will count every vote," Wolf said.

On Thursday, Wolf reiterated that every vote will be counted and condemned any efforts to stop the count or intimidate election workers.

It's normal to take a few days to count mailed ballots, and the state is dealing with an unprecedented number of them.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar also noted that, even pre-pandemic, absentee ballots from soldiers can be counted up to a week after the election and that their votes must be tabulated too.

The last count Philadelphia put out Thursday morning, based in figures showed about 253,000 mail-in ballots had been processed. In neighboring Montgomery and Chester counties, officials announced that all main-in ballots received by 8 p.m. on Election Day had been processed as of Thursday morning.

NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal reports from outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia as the counting of mail-in ballots cast in the presidential election continued Thursday morning. The state's 20 electoral votes remain uncertain.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the state, and there were plenty of voters already waiting. Some polling locations were slow to get going as voters got upset, but at many polling places NBC10 visited, it was quieter around midday.

Still, with those in-person crowds and a high number of mail-in ballots, state officials were confident the final numbers in this critical 2020 election would show "healthy turnout," they told reporters Tuesday.

“So the engagement was high since early this morning, which is great,” Boockvar said in a news conference. “We expect very healthy turnout given the intense interest in this election, and especially in Pennsylvania’s critical role in it."

In extreme cases, voters reported wait times of up to four hours, but plenty waited only a few minutes or hardly at all.

Voters who did flock to the polls were encouraged to remain 6 feet apart as they waited in line. And despite concerns about voter intimidation, officials all across our region tell NBC10 they haven't seen much.

Just before 5 p.m. the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Election Task Force saw 52 reports of incidents, with 47 being resolved peacefully. Most were minor, and the most urgent cases were traced back to disinformation that spread on social media.

"Misinformation being spread online has driven more calls to the ETF hotline than actual incidents at polling sites," the DA's office said, encouraging anyone with concerns to contact the hotline at 215-686-9641.

Sarah McBride easily won her state senatorial race in Delaware making her the first openly transgender state senator in the U.S.

There was no clear presidential winner as of Wednesday morning. In a normal year, experts and journalists are typically able to call the winner of the presidential race by looking at exit polls and early returns. Not every state had all its votes counted on election night, which is normal when there are mail ballots. Plus, some states are not allowed to, or are not planning to, count their mail ballots until on or after Election Day.

Anyone who encountered issues at the polls can call the NBC10 voter issue tip line at 215-201-5008 or email voter.issues@nbcuni.com.