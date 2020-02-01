2.1 Million New Jerseyans Have Already Returned Their Mail-In Ballots, Governor Says

What to Know With less than two weeks left until Election Day, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that more than 2 million voters New Jersey have already cast their mail-in ballots for this year’s elections -- a number equivalent to 55% of the voter turnout in 2016.

A total of 2,155,011 ballots have been returned at the time of Murphy's announcement.

With less than two weeks left until Election Day, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that more than 2 million voters New Jersey have already cast their mail-in ballots for this year’s elections -- a number equivalent to 55% of the voter turnout in 2016.

"With still 12 days to go until the Nov. 3 election day, we are already at nearly 55% of the total voter turnout for 2016," Murphy said during his Thursday coronavirus press briefing. "That was a number of about 3.9 million, which is an extraordinary achievement so far."

A total of 2,155,011 ballots have been returned at the time of Murphy's announcement.

Voters have until Election Day to vote by mail. Ballots can be returned through mailboxes specifically designated for voting, in person or by mail if postmarked by Nov. 3.

The news comes a week after Murphy announced that more than one million New Jerseyans have already cast their mail-in ballots for this year’s elections.

The COVID-19 outbreak has upended the presidential election in New Jersey. Murphy, a Democrat, ordered a nearly all-mail election, with registered voters automatically getting a ballot in the mail.

Voters can return the ballot in the mail, drop it in one of at least 10 drop boxes in each county, or bring it on Election Day in person to their polling place. Traditional machine voting won’t be an option for voters, except for those with disabilities who require it.

At the top of the ballot is president. Voters are also picking a U.S. senator and all Houses districts are up for re-election.

There are three ballot questions as well: legalizing recreational marijuana, delaying the legislative redistricting if the Census is delayed, and a property tax break of veterans who served during peacetime.