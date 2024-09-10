Philadelphia

Debate time tonight: Here's a breakdown of coverage by time zone, CST to EST to PST

There are hours left until the highly anticipated presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the first meeting between Democratic and Republican hopefuls since Harris took the ticket.

It is set to be held at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. With people across the country shoring up plans to watch, there are a handful of time zone questions.

Here's a breakdown of coverage by time zone:

NBC News will offer extensive primetime coverage with Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie beginning at:

  • 8 p.m. EST
  • 7 p.m. CST
  • 5 p.m. PST

NBC News will broadcast the full debate live beginning at:

  • 9 p.m. EST
  • 8 p.m. CST
  • 6 p.m. PST

Viewers can watch the debate live on their local NBC station or via the NBC 4 New York streaming channel, which is available 24/7 and free of charge across nearly every online video platform, including Peacock, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and the NBC News app on smartphones and smart TVs.

Watch live in the player above at showtime or click here for more.

