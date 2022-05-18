De Blasio Launches Exploratory Committee to Run for Congress

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced he is launching an Exploratory Committee for a congressional seat.

Just over three months after the Democrat dispelled rumors about his bid to represent the 11th Congressional District, de Blasio said that he's eyeing the 10th District.

"Our neighborhoods need help as we recover from Covid. Our nation needs help as democracy is threatened and working people struggle. I am ready to serve to continue the fight against inequality," he wrote.

New York's 10th District is currently represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, but the state's political maps are being redrawn under supervision of a New York judge after a court found they were unconstitutional and gerrymandered in favor of Democrats.

The court this week unveiled new proposed maps that significantly draw a number of New York City-based districts. Nadler said he believed the maps were changed so much that they are also unconstitutional, but if the proposed districts become final at the end of this week, he intends to run in the 12th District representing Manhattan.

The primary contest has been pushed back from June to August 23.

De Blasio toyed with running for governor this year before deciding to sit it out. He also had a short-lived run for president in 2019.