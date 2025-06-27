Cuomo appears to be staying on NYC mayoral ballot for general election

What to Know Zohran Mamdani declared victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday night after Andrew Cuomo conceded the race in a stunning upset

Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist who has been a member of the state Assembly since 2021, would be the city’s first Muslim and Indian American mayor if elected.

Cuomo, who had been the front-runner throughout a race that was his comeback bid from a sexual harassment scandal, conceded the primary but may think he's got a better shot at the general.

Andrew Cuomo isn't conceding the whole thing just yet.

The former governor had until Friday to remove his name from the general election ballot and he has not withdrawn. While he was resoundingly defeated by Zohran Mamdani in the primary, there's apparently a strong enough thinking in Cuomo's camp that the general electorate may vote differently.

Should he stay on the ballot as expected, Cuomo would be running as an independent.

Cuomo and Mamdani were a study in political contrasts and could have played stand-ins for the larger Democratic Party’s ideological divide, with one candidate a fresh-faced progressive and the other an older moderate. Mamdani said he wasn't worried about a potential "re-do" in the general against the ex-governor.

A day ago, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, himself mired in scandal's aftermath, launched his re-election campaign, running as an independent this time around. Curtis Sliwa is the Republican candidate this fall.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist in his third term in the state Assembly, was virtually unknown months ago but has skyrocketed to political stardom. His energetic campaign, known for its viral social media videos, has won major momentum through a laser-focus on improving the city's astronomical cost of living.

At the same time, Mamdani has endured heat for his past criticisms of law enforcement, thin legislative record and lofty campaign promises.

Adams, even with all his political baggage, has seemed to relish a general election matchup with Mamdani, seeing a potentially viable lane to reelection if he goes up against the relatively inexperienced progressive.

“I’m not interested in Twitter politics, I'm interested in getting the trash picked up," Adams told his supporters Thursday, digging at Mamdani. "I’m not interested in slogans, I’m interested in solutions.”

Adams, still a registered Democrat, pulled out of the primary to run as an independent candidate in April, shortly after a federal judge dismissed the corruption case against him at the request of President Donald Trump's Justice Department. The mayor had argued that the legal saga had sidelined him from the campaign trail. He has done little in the way of campaigning since then.

But as the results in Tuesday’s primary were coming in, showing Mamdani with a commanding position, Adams underscored his own independent run with a post on social media that “the fight for New York’s future begins tonight.”

Results will be finalized after the city’s ranked choice vote-counting resumes July 1.