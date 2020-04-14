Coronavirus

Cuomo on Trump’s ‘Authority’ Comment: ‘We Don’t Have a King, We Have a President’

The governor of New York reacted angrily to the president's assertion that when it came to his power to reopen states, "the authority is total"

President Donald Trump may think his authority to reopen the states is absolute, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo begs to differ.

Trump stunned during his Monday night news conference when he said it was up to him and not the governors to decide when to reopen daily life in coronavirus-stricken states, and that as president "the authority is total."

Cuomo, never one to hold back, blasted the notion in a Today Show interview Tuesday morning.

"I don't know what the president is talking about, frankly," he said. "You have to remember it's the states that created the federal government, right? It's the colonies that created the federal government, not the other way around. We don't have a king, we have a president."

The governor insisted that reopening schools, businesses and public spaces too early would lead to more infections and more deaths, which is why the decision needed to be made locally.

"The president's just wrong on that point," Cuomo added. "If he pushed it to that absurd point, then we would have a problem."

Cuomo's anger stood in stark contrast to his appearance on The Howard Stern Show just a day prior, where the governor praised Trump for delivering for New York.

As of Tuesday morning, New York accounted for more than one-third of all U.S. cases of COVID-19 and roughly half of all deaths in the country.

