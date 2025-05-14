Andrew Cuomo is the first choice of roughly four in ten likely voters in the upcoming ranked-choice Democratic primary and remains the clear frontrunner in the race, according to a new Marist Poll released overnight Wednesday.

The poll suggested that many Cuomo backers don't seem to like anyone else.

"Their most popular second choice was nobody," pollster Lee Miringoff said.

Miringoff explained that the largest subset of Cuomo voters in the poll ranked the former governor first — and then left the rest of their ballots blank. Voters can rank up to five candidates on their ballots.

In one sample that included undecided voters leaning toward a candidate, 37% of the Democrats ranked Cuomo number one.

In a second sample that removed undecided voters from the mix and then simulated six rounds of ranked choice voting, Cuomo started as the top choice for 44%, then inched toward the finish line — eventually winning with 53% in Round 5.

In that same ranked exercise, Queens Assemblyman and socialist Zohran Mamdani finished second with 29%.

Comptroller Brad Lander finished third with 18%. Council Speaker Adrienne Adams landed in fourth place, eliminated after Round 4 with 13%.

Former Comptroller Scott Stringer finished in fifth place with 6% of the vote. But while the largest share of Cuomo backers ranked only Cuomo, Stringer was the next-most common second choice for Cuomo backers, followed by Adrienne Adams.

State Senator Zellnor Myrie was eliminated after round two with 4%. Other candidates — Jessica Ramos, Whitney Tilson and Michael Blake — were eliminated in the first round with 2% or less.

It was not immediately clear what percentage of voters polled may have followed the anti-Cuomo strategy known as "DREAM," which stands for "Don't Rank Evil Andrew for Mayor."