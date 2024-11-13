Congestion pricing could return soon, but at a lower price. Here's what it may cost

While President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to squash congestion pricing when he takes office in January, it isn't stopping New York Gov. Kathy Hochul from saying she may resurrect the plan that she put on pause just weeks before it was initially set to take effect.

But that doesn't mean there won't be changes to the controversial toll. The biggest possibly change? The price.

"That dollar amount is too high. So the conversations are around how do we address that," said Gov. Hochul, who has hinted that she is closer to unpausing the toll plan.

The governor also has the backing from Mayor Eric Adams, who said he's "with the governor on congestion pricing." However, Adams has asked for new exemptions for first responders and transit workers.

Supporters of the congestion toll have also stated they are open to compromises if it means the plan gets off the ground soon.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"There’s definitely not a lot of time, the urgency has never been greater," said Sara Lind, the executive director of the nonprofit Open Plans. "We think $15 is the right fee, but if $9 will get it going, let’s unpause this and get it going."

Meanwhile opponents remain more opposed than ever.

"There is no way we will allow you to move forward with congestion pricing without a fight," said Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis.

She joined other Staten Island elected officials and others on Tuesday in denouncing the plan.

"Congestion pricing is nothing more than a scam," said Rep. Mike Lawler.

The Rockland County congressman, who just won his second congressional race, said voters remain opposed to a new toll. Lawler said he believes the plan only got paused in the first place for political reasons.

“I said watch what happens after Election Day. Here we are and Governor Hochul is talking about lifting the pause," said Lawler.

The controversial congestion pricing plan for drivers entering Manhattan was paused in June. But Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that, because of the election, she’s thinking about lifting that pause. NBC New York's Andrew Siff reports.

Hochul said she’s been sued from both sides on this issue, by those for and those against it. She still vows to fund the MTA — even if it’s unpopular.

“Nine lawsuits later, I'm still standing. I’m still the governor of New York," she said.

When might the governor hit unpause on congestion pricing? She would not state specifically on Tuesday, but did say she would have a formula for funding the MTA by the end of 2024.

Supporters are scheduled to back back in court again on Friday to further press the governor to get the plan up and running once again.