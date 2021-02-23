Chuck Schumer's Approval Rating Hits 20-Year Low, New Poll Finds

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's approval rating among his New York constituents has hit a 20-year low, with the highest-ever "poor" rating since he joined the Senate, a new Marist Poll found.

Schumer gets an "excellent" or "good" rating from just 41 percent of New York registered voters, according to the poll released Tuesday. That's the lowest since March 2000 and the second-lowest of his Senate career.

Some 29 percent of voters say he is doing a poor job, the highest since he took office in Jan. 1999.

It was a tough poll result for Schumer, who will face re-election next year. Politico reported earlier this month that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was considering a primary challenge to the senator.

Among her key constituency of younger voters, 58 percent said Schumer was doing a fair or poor job.

The Marist poll was not much better for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, either; her approval rating hit its lowest level in more than a decade.

The phone poll of 813 registered voters was conducted Feb. 15-17 and has a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.