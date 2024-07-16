Bob Menendez

Schumer calls for Menendez to resign his New Jersey seat following guilty verdict

The senate majority leader previously declined to say whether Menendez should step down until the legal case played out in court

By Brad Luck and The Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called on Sen. Bob Menendez to resign his seat following the New Jersey senator's guilty verdict in his federal corruption trial.

Menendez was convicted on Tuesday of all the counts he faced at his corruption trial, including accepting bribes of gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.

“In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign,” Schumer's statement said.

Most other Senate Democrats had already called for his resignation, but Schumer had resisted until Menendez was found guilty. His call added significant pressure on Menendez to give up his Senate seat. It was also joined by Rep. Andy Kim, the Democratic nominee for the seat, who posted on social media that “the people of New Jersey deserve better.”

Sen. Cory Booker, the junior senator from New Jersey, has also called for Menendez to resign.

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy said Menendez should resign, and if he refuses, should face expulsion. Murphy said he is ready to temporarily fill Menendez's seat if needed.

It's unclear if the senate would move to expel Menendez if he refuses to step down.

