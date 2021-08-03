CDC Issues New 60-Day Eviction Moratorium After Days of Pressure

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced a new 60-day eviction moratorium, citing the spread of the coronavirus' delta variant.

The moratorium expires Oct. 3 and "applies in United States counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels," the CDC said in a statement.

"The emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. "This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads."

The CDC is expected to take new action on Tuesday to protect renters at risk of being evicted after progressive Democrats waged a pressure campaign in recent days criticizing the White House for allowing the eviction moratorium to expire.

President Joe Biden declined to preview the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement when asked by reporters on Tuesday afternoon. But he said he expects them to act, acknowledging that the effort will likely be challenged in court.

"My hope is it's going to be a new moratorium, that in some way — and I'm not going to announce it now, I'll let them announce it — in some way covers close to 90% of the American people or renters," Biden said.

The original ban was put in place in September in an effort to keep people in their homes. The moratorium was extended multiple times, but the CDC made clear in June that a court order prohibited them from extending it beyond July 31.

