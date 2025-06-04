What to Know The first Democratic primary debate in the race for New York City mayor is Wednesday starting at 7 p.m.

The first Democratic primary debate in the race for New York City mayor is Wednesday, with a crowd of nine candidates looking to make their case to voters that they should be the party's candidate in the November election.

It is the first time Andrew Cuomo will be squaring off against the other candidates, most (if not all) of whom will be targeting the former New York governor, who has been leading in the polls.

However, a recent poll showed the race may be a bit closer than previously thought, as Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani appeared to have closed the gap. NYC Comptroller Brad Lander finished third in that poll, but gaining more support than earlier polls showed.

Other candidates — NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, former city comptroller Scott Stringer, Brooklyn State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, Queens State Sen. Jessica Ramos, former hedge fund manager Whitney Tillson, and former Bronx state Assemblyman Michael Blake — will look for their moments to make a splash and boost their campaigns, which so far have been trailing the other three.

Here are the latest updates from the debate, hosted by NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU and POLITICO New York: