Candidates cross-endorse, new anti-Cuomo TV ad hits the air as early voting under way

Early voting is underway and there are still three candidates in the race for New York City mayor trying to pull away in a contest that remains fluid — with presumed frontrunner Andrew Cuomo hoping to keep it that way.

Cuomo was working to pump up enthusiasm at a rally with labor unions on Monday aimed at getting out the vote, calling them "the soul of the Democratic party."

That rally came after crowds in the thousands turned out over the weekend to hear from the candidate who may present the biggest challenged for Cuomo: State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

"We, my friends, are going to win the city we deserve," Mamdani said.

When talking to reporters on Monday, Cuomo said Mamdani was "talking to a different sector of the electorate...younger people who are attracted to socialism and everything free."

Another message against Mamdani was plastered on a billboard right next to the Long Island Expressway, calling the 33-year-old "soft on crime" and suggesting he is an extremist or an antisemite. It instructed voters to put "only Cuomo" on their ballots.

The billboard did not list who paid for the message, which election experts said could be a campaign finance violation. Cuomo's campaign and his super-PAC denied any involvement.

As voters look for signs on how to vote, the New York Times Editorial Board suggested the city's best best may be neither of those two men, but rather Comptroller Brad Lander. The board called Lander "an effective manager. Mr. Lander exudes competence if not inspiration."

In response to the endorsement, Lander said he was "very proud they praise my management skills, integrity to do the job and they contrasted that very strongly with Cuomo's corruption."

The Times was highly critical of the two frontrunners, saying they did not believe Mamdani "deserves a spot on New Yorkers ballots. His experience is too thin." As for Cuomo, the board had "serious objections to his ethics and conduct," while acknowledging the former governor has "the strongest policy record of the candidates."

Three days after Mamdani and Lander urged voters to rank them first and second on their ballots, Mamdani cross-endorsed with another rival: Michael Blake. The reverend and former aide for President Barack Obama hails from the Bronx, where Cuomo has been doing well in the polls.

The Cuomo team was quick to smack down Blake's low poll numbers overall, as the candidate said "Mr. Blake is at close to zero. Do I think it has an effect? No."

It wasn't the only bad news for Cuomo on Monday: A TV celebrity and former political rival is about to be back on television blasting Cuomo.

"Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon, who challenged Cuomo for governor in 2018 and lost, is appearing in a new anti-Cuomo ad paid for by the Working Families Party Super PAC.

In the ad is called "Bad Boyfriend," Nixon tells her friend "you asked me to remind you how awful he was."

"He had to resign as governor because of sexual harassment charges," Nixon tells the other woman in the ad, who had just received a text from "Andy" who was looking for "a second chance."