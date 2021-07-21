Bragg Officially Declared Winner in Manhattan DA Primary

Alvin Bragg, who would be Manhattan’s first Black district attorney, has officially been declared the winner of the Democratic primary race for the role.

The New York City Board of Elections on Tuesday announced certified results for the June 22 primary, after absentee ballots had been counted.

Bragg, a former top deputy to New York’s attorney general, had been considered the presumptive winner of the primary since earlier this month when his closest opponent conceded, but without the information from the elections board, The Associated Press was unable to call the race.

A former federal prosecutor who now teaches at New York Law School, Bragg worked as a civil rights lawyer before entering government service.

As district attorney, he would take over an investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company that the office has been conducting.

In heavily Democratic Manhattan, Bragg is widely expected to win the general election in November against Republican Thomas Kenniff, a defense attorney, former prosecutor and Army Judge Advocate General.