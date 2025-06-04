NYC Comptroller Brad Lander is one of nine Democratic primary candidates running for mayor who have qualified to participate in a live debate hosted by NBC New York, Telemundo 47 and Politico New York on Wednesday night.

Here's a bit on Lander's background. For more information, see his official campaign site. And for everything you need to know about the debate, including timing, how to watch live, the rules and more, click here.

What to know about Brad Lander

Brad Lander, New York City's current comptroller, has spent his public service career in a variety of roles including as an affordable housing leader. He also served in the City Council.

As comptroller, Lander serves as the city's chief financial officer, a role in which he sees over the city's public pension funds and leads the financial health of the city and its hundreds of public servants. He also serves as the city's budget watchdog and accountability officer.

Lander is running for mayor on a campaign focused on affordability, including when it comes to affordable housing by fixing NYCHA, according to his campaign. Another priority of his is "to get seriously mentally ill people off the streets and subways."

Lander said he plans to stand up for immigrants, protect reproductive rights, stand up for the LGBTQ+ community, close Rikers Island, expand childcare and afterschool programs, and transform the city's libraries "into fully funded, civic hubs—expanding hours, building new branches, modernizing infrastructure, improving worker conditions, and defending libraries as vital spaces for democracy, learning, and community life."

According to his campaign, Lander also wants to solve the city's rat problem.