Brad Lander, NYC comptroller and mayoral candidate, detained by ICE outside court

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was taken into custody by federal agents at an immigration court Tuesday as he was “escorting” a person out of a courtroom, his campaign says.

The person Lander was walking out of the courtroom was also taken into custody. The circumstances weren't immediately clear.

Kat Capossela, Lander’s press secretary, told NBC over email, "While escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, Brad was taken by masked agents and detained by ICE. This is still developing and we are monitoring the situation closely.”

Lander had spent the morning observing immigration court hearings and told an AP reporter that he was there to “accompany” some immigrants out of the building.

His arrest comes as federal immigration officials are conducting large-scale arrests outside immigration courtrooms across the country, including in New York City.

Emailed inquiries to the FBI and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were not immediately returned.

