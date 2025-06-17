Immigration

Brad Lander, NYC comptroller and mayoral candidate, detained by ICE outside court

His arrest comes a week before the New York City primary and as federal immigration officials are conducting large-scale arrests outside immigration courtrooms across the country.

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was taken into custody by federal agents at an immigration court Tuesday as he was “escorting” a person out of a courtroom, his campaign says.

The person Lander was walking out of the courtroom was also taken into custody. The circumstances weren't immediately clear.

Kat Capossela, Lander’s press secretary, told NBC over email, "While escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, Brad was taken by masked agents and detained by ICE. This is still developing and we are monitoring the situation closely.”

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is placed under arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and FBI agents outside federal immigration court on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Olga Fedorova)
AP
AP
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is placed under arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and FBI agents outside federal immigration court on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Olga Fedorova)

Lander had spent the morning observing immigration court hearings and told an AP reporter that he was there to “accompany” some immigrants out of the building.

His arrest comes as federal immigration officials are conducting large-scale arrests outside immigration courtrooms across the country, including in New York City.

Emailed inquiries to the FBI and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were not immediately returned.

NBC 4's Gus Rosendale reports on President Trump's Truth Social post about ramping up ICE efforts in blue cities. 

