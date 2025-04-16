Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has long had a chilly relationship with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. So for many, it may come as no surprise that the former chief executive of the city is not supporting the former chief executive of the state's bid for his old job.

de Blasio appeared alongside current Mayor Eric Adams, who is running this year as a third-party candidate, and schools chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos at an event in Manhattan Wednesday morning to discuss affordable childhood education.

After the event, de Blasio was asked by reporters to comment on Cuomo's bid to lead New York City.

"I don't think he should be mayor, there you go," de Blasio said before leaving the event.

He has not made any endorsements in the mayoral race.

When asked for a response to de Blasio's comments, a Cuomo campaign spokesperson did not mention the former mayor by name and spoke to the campaign's case for the governor's candidacy.

"This city is in crisis and Governor Cuomo is the only person in this race with the experience to lead the proven record of results and that’s why he has built a broad coalition of support that reflects our great city and is leading in every borough, and with every race and gender," the spokesperson said in a statement to NBC New York.

The primary election in this year's mayoral campaign will be held on Tuesday, June 24.