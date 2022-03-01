State of the Union 2022

Biden Urges Unity in Battle Against Cancer

Joe Biden
Getty Images

Biden said that his administration's goal is to cut the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years.

He wants to see more cancers turn from "death sentences into treatable diseases." Biden announced his administration is expanding eligibility to veterans suffering from nine respiratory cancers.

"I’m also calling on Congress: pass a law to make sure veterans devastated by toxic exposures in Iraq and Afghanistan finally get the benefits and comprehensive health care they deserve," Biden said. "Let’s end cancer as we know it."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

State of the Union 2022
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us