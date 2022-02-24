Biden Has Made Decision on Supreme Court Nominee, Will Announce Soon

President Joe Biden has decided on his Supreme Court nominee, two sources familiar with the situation confirmed Thursday night.

It was not clear whom the president had chosen to nominate to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring this year.

Names that have been mentioned as finalists include Ketanji Brown Jackson and J. Michelle Childs, who are both federal judges, and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger. Sources familiar with the matter confirmed earlier this week that Biden had spoken with the three judges.

One source said Thursday that an announcement could come before the weekend.

