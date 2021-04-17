Immigration

On Immigration, the Confusion Is Coming From Inside the White House

Analysis: President Joe Biden promised to reverse President Donald Trump's crackdown on migration. So far, he's reversing himself

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the weekly economic briefing in the Oval Office at the White House on April 9, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images

President Joe Biden appears to be confounded by the substance and politics of immigration, NBC News reports.

The latest evidence of that is Friday's laughable-if-it-wasn't-so-serious White House backtrack of Biden's walk-back on refugee policy. After promising to raise President Donald Trump's annual cap on refugee admissions from 15,000 to 62,500, Biden balked Friday morning. Then, under heavy pressure from fellow Democrats — many of whom had described Trump's policy as racist, xenophobic and un-American — Biden decided Friday afternoon to increase the number of refugees admitted into the country.

How many? "His initial goal of 62,500 seems unlikely," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement issued late Friday. The policy, she said, "has been the subject of some confusion."

That confusion is coming from inside the White House.

