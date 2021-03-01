Senate Confirms Miguel Cardona as Secretary of Education

The U.S. Senate Monday confirmed Miguel Cardona as President Joe Biden's Secretary of Education by a vote of 64 to 33.

Cardona, 45, of Meriden, became Connecticut's state education chief in 2019 after spending years as a teacher and administrator in the public school district in Meriden, which he also attended as a child.

President Biden nominated Cardona, who is promising to help reopen schools but said much of the hardest work will come after that as schools try to address long-standing disparities worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Connecticut should be very proud today. One of our own, a public school teacher from Meriden who rose to lead our state’s education system, will now serve as the U.S. Secretary of Education,” Sen. Chris Murphy said just after Cardona received enough votes for confirmation. “Dr. Cardona is a public servant. He’s a consensus builder. And he’s uniquely qualified to help our schools re-open safely, address the gaps that this pandemic has exacerbated among students, and tackle racial inequities in our education system. I look forward to working closely with him on these urgent challenges.”

During his nomination hearing, Cardona said that education opened doors for him. While that is the power of promise, that promise is not kept for every student and he wants to make sure that education is a "door to opportunity" for all students.

Cardona emphasized his goals to open schools safely, "boldly address education inequities head-on," to remove "silos" in education and for graduation from high school to provide paths to college and career opportunities.

In his testimony, Cardona called this school year one of the most challenging in American history and said it has taken a tremendous toll on students, parents and educators. The father of two high school students added that he has “lived those challenges alongside millions of families.”

On his list of priorities, reopening schools is only the start. He promised to “remove silos” in education and promote innovation, make college accessible to any student and strengthen community colleges.