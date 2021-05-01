madame tussauds

Kamala Harris to Be First Vice President Memorialized in Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

The figures of her and President Joe Biden will wear replicas of the outfits they wore on Inauguration Day

Biden and Harris Madame Tussauds
Madame Tussauds

Kamala Harris will become the first vice president to be memorialized in New York's famous Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, which will unveil her likeness and that of President Joe Biden later this year.

Both Biden and Harris's wax figures will be displayed in the museum's "Oval Office experience."

A team of studio artists based in London poured through hundreds of images to achieve an exact likeness of the pair. The clay heads took six weeks to sculpt and the bodies will take between four to six months to complete.

This article tagged under:

madame tussaudsJoe BidenKamala Harris
