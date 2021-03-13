Immigration

FEMA Ordered to Help With Influx of Migrant Children at US-Mexico Border

'A Border Patrol facility is no place for a child,' said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas

GettyImages-870462592
GettyImages

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will help shelter and transfer a record number of child migrants showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Homeland Security secretary said Saturday.

While the administration of President Joe Biden has avoided calling the situation a national emergency as former President Donald Trump declared in 2019 , it acknowledged a rising number of "encounters" at the border since April.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said FEMA would help children found at the border avoid being treated as detainees of Customs and Border Protection and move them more quickly into the care of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Biden Administration

President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. and his administration

U.S. Border Patrol 9 hours ago

Children Packed into Border Patrol Tent for Days on End, Lawyers Say

Biden Administration Mar 12

Biden Ending Trump Policy That Let DHS Deport Caregivers of Migrant Children

From there, he said, the children could be placed with a family member or sponsor until their immigration cases are processed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationJoe BidenFEMA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us