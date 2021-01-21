DHS to Pause Some Deportations During Biden's First 100 Days to Review Policies

The Biden administration late Wednesday ordered a pause on some deportations for 100 days starting no later than Friday as it reviews enforcement policies, NBC News reports.
Acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske directed a review of immigration enforcement practices and policies.
"For 100 days, starting January 22, 2021, DHS will pause removals for certain noncitizens ordered deported to ensure we have a fair and effective immigration enforcement system focused on protecting national security, border security, and public safety," a statement read.
The move comes on the first day of President Joe Biden's administration. Biden was sworn in as the 46th president earlier Wednesday.
