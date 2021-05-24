Biden to Mark George Floyd Anniversary With a Discussion, Not a Deal

The marker President Joe Biden set to pass a major police reform bill couldn't have been clearer — he urged lawmakers directly in his address to Congress last month to "get it done next month, by the first anniversary of George Floyd's death." But as it became clear that no bill would arrive by Tuesday, White House officials spent last week wrestling with how Biden could mark the moment, instead.

One idea, a meeting with key congressional negotiators, was discounted over concern that it might disrupt the sensitive negotiations, which was reinforced as lawmakers made it clear that they wanted no part.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Instead, Biden will host members of Floyd's family at the White House.

As the date approaches, the White House is downplaying the political goals and focusing on the personal connection.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com