Biden Says Trump Should Not Receive Intelligence Briefings Over His ‘Erratic Behavior'

President Joe Biden said that former President Donald Trump should not receive intelligence briefings even though they typically have been given to other former presidents.

Biden told CBS News in an interview that Trump was "unfit to be president" and his "erratic behavior" is why he should have access to the nation's classified information.

"I think not," Biden said when asked if Trump should receive intelligence briefings. "Because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection."

“You’ve called him an existential threat. You’ve called him dangerous. You’ve called him reckless,” CBS News' Norah O'Donnell said to Biden in a clip released Friday.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.