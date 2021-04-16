gun violence

Biden Mourns Indianapolis Shooting, Says Gun Violence Has ‘Become Too Normal'

'Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence,' Biden said in a statement.

President Joe Biden on Friday offered his condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, and reiterated his alarm about the “epidemic” of gun violence in the U.S. and the need for stricter control measures.

“Last night and into the morning in Indianapolis, yet again families had to wait to hear word about the fate of their loved ones. What a cruel wait and fate that has become too normal and happens every day somewhere in our nation,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House on Friday afternoon.

Biden said he and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed by their homeland security team on the shooting and had ordered flags lowered to half-staff at White House, public buildings and grounds, and military posts and embassies, “just two weeks after I gave the last such order.”

At least eight people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday before also killing himself, police said. Multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries, police said.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceJoe Biden
