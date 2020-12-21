Andrew Yang Holds Slight Lead for NYC Mayor in New Poll

He hasn't declared his candidacy yet, but businessman and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has a slight lead among his fellow Democrats running for mayor of New York City, according to a new poll released Monday.

Yang would get 17 percent support in a Democratic primary, according to the Public Policy Polling survey. That gives him a 1-point lead over Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, with all other candidates at least 10 points back.

The phone and text survey, sponsored by Education Reform Now Advocacy New York, was conducted among 755 likely Democratic primary voters Dec. 16-17; it has a margin of error of 3.6 percent.

Yang sparked a huge following in the Democratic primaries for president with his call for universal basic income, though his broad online popularity did not translate to votes as hoped.

But he is widely reported to be considering a bid for mayor, and the PPP poll is the second in recent weeks to show him with a lead over Adams.

The field is far from set, though. Some 40 percent of voters said they weren't sure who they would support, and the poll also left out multiple declared or potential candidates, including Rep. Max Rose, who recently filed papers to explore a run.

The same PPP poll found that 56 percent of voters had a somewhat or very unfavorable view of Mayor Bill de Blasio, but 76 percent have a somewhat or very favorable view of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.