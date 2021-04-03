Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang Back Campaigning After Hospitalized for Kidney Stone

Yang is leading most polls in the crowded race for the Democrats' nomination for New York City mayor

New York City mayoral frontrunner Andrew Yang has resumed campaigning a day after going to the hospital for a kidney stone.

Yang’s campaign said that on Saturday he planned to visit an Easter egg hunt at the Queens County Farm and meet with campaign volunteers at Open Streets locations in Brooklyn.

Yang, 46, went to the emergency room Friday after experiencing abdominal pain, co-campaign manager Chris Coffey said. All of Yang’s campaign events for Friday were canceled. The stone eventually passed, he said.

Yang’s wife, Evelyn, tweeted an update from the hospital on Friday, noting it was the same hospital where both of their children were born.

“Andrew is doing well on meds, with the best care team ever,” she wrote. “We are joking about how this kidney stone is our third baby. Apparently it’s the closest men can get to labor. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

It was the latest health setback for Yang, who had to suspend in-person campaigning earlier this year after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Polling generally puts Yang at the front of the pack in the crowded June 22 Democrat primary for mayor, followed closely by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer and attorney Maya Wiley.

Andrew Yang enters an already crowded race to be mayor candidate pool. Reported by Andrew Siff.
