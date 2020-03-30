Andrew Cuomo’s Popularity Hits 7-Year High, Virus Response Wins Massive Support

New York's love-hate relationship with Gov. Andrew Cuomo is very much in the "love" phase, as the public gives overwhelming support to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

A new Siena College poll out Monday finds Cuomo's favorability rating has soared to 71 percent, up 27 points in just a month to its highest level since early 2013.

That's driven entirely by his response to COVID-19, where a stunning 87 percent of the public approves of his handling of the situation. His support is so broad, Siena said, that even 70 percent of Republicans approve of his work on the virus.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio does well enough in the poll, though not nearly Cuomo's level -- he gets a 61 percent approval rating for his response to the crisis.

Siena College conducted the English-language telephone poll of 566 registered voters March 22-26. The margin of error is 4.5 percentage points.

Cuomo's confidant performances in his daily press briefings have made him one of the faces of the crisis.

Vogue Magazine referred to him as "America's Governor," and at one point last week political betting markets assigned Cuomo a higher chance of being the Democratic nominee for president than Sen. Bernie Sanders.