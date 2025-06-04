Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is one of nine Democratic primary candidates running for NYC mayor who have qualified to participate in a live debate hosted by NBC New York, Telemundo 47 and Politico New York on Wednesday night.

Here's a bit on Cuomo's background. For more information, see his official campaign site. And for everything you need to know about the debate, including timing, how to watch live, the rules and more, click here.

What to know about Andrew Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, officially entered New York City's race for mayor in March.

The move by the 56th governor of New York has been long-anticipated as many political insiders considered it only a matter of time before Cuomo threw his hat in the ring.

Cuomo made his candidacy official on Saturday, announcing his candidacy in a 17-minute video uploaded to his campaign website. In that video, Cuomo pitches his return as a way to pull the city from social and political turmoil, highlighting moderate positions on crime and his long history of political accomplishments.

Cuomo resigned from office in August 2021, amid sexual harassment allegations, which he staunchly denies. Hochul, a fellow Democrat who had been Cuomo's lieutenant, inherited the job and was reelected the following year.

In January 2024, the Department of Justice found that the former governor subjected at least 13 women to a "sexually hostile work environment" while in office.

Cuomo was widely seen as a reassuring figure in the early months of the pandemic, but his reputation suffered after revelations that his administration released an incomplete accounting of the number of deaths at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Cuomo's mayoral campaign focuses on increasing affordable housing, expanding affordable healthcare, implementing universal K-3, transportation affordability and improving incomes, among other points.