Rep. Al Green tossed from Trump's address to Congress after disrupting speech

A Democratic congressman was removed from the House chamber after disrupting President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

“The presidential election of Nov. 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades,” Trump said as he began his speech.

“You have no mandate,” Rep. Al Green countered, and continued to shout in the president's direction while waving his cane in the air.

Republicans quickly jumped to their feet with chants of “USA! USA!” to drown out Green's protests.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Green to take his seat before ordering the House Sergeant at Arms to remove him from the chamber. He was escorted out shortly after.

Republican members cheered at his removal, shouting “Get out!” and “Goodbye!” at the lawmaker. Green shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” at Trump before police escorted him from the chamber.

Green is a vocal critic of Trump and has multiple times filed articles of impeachment against the president.