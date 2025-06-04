Decision 2025

Who is Adrienne Adams? NYC mayoral candidate takes live debate stage tonight

Lander is one of nine candidates who qualified to participate in the debate on NBC New York Wednesday night

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams is one of nine Democratic primary candidates running for mayor who have qualified to participate in a live debate hosted by NBC New York, Telemundo 47 and Politico New York on Wednesday night.

Here's a bit on Adams' background. For more information, see her official campaign site. And for everything you need to know about the debate, including timing, how to watch live, the rules and more, click here.

What to know about Adrienne Adams

Adrienne Eadie Adams was elected by her colleagues as Speaker of the New York City Council in January 2022 -- becoming the city's first-ever African American speaker.

Adrienne Adams was first elected to the City Council in 2017 to represent District 28. (District 28 is made up of the Queens' neighborhoods of Jamaica, Richmond Hill, Rochdale Village and South Ozone Park.)

Adams has worked to tackle issues plaguing the city, including advancing women's health by expanding access to reproductive healthcare and supporting crime victims.

Adrienne Adams (no relation to current Mayor Eric Adams) is a mother and lifelong New Yorker (Queens' native).

According to her official campaign website, Adrienne started her career in public service on the local community board after a nearly two-decade career in the private sector as an executive trainer and childcare instructional trainer.

