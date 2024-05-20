Adams staffer cooperating with FBI amid criminal investigation into campaign fundraising

A former member of New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration is cooperating with the FBI as part of a federal criminal investigation into fundraising by the mayor's 2021 campaign, an attorney for Adams confirmed.

Rana Abbasova, an international liaison for the city who had been placed on leave in Nov. 2023 after the administration determined she had acted "improperly," is working with federal investigators in the case, according to Brendan McGuire, a criminal defense lawyer representing the mayor.

It was not a "new or meaningful development," McGuire said, as according to him, "Abbasova has been talking to investigators since her improper conduct was reported by the administration."

Abbasova's attorney declined to comment tonight. She was accused of ordering co-workers to delete e-mails and texts from her.

The federal investigation is looking into whether Abbasova, or anyone else with the campaign, was involved in funneling foreign donations into Adams' campaign.

According to her bio on the city website, Abbasova's role was to "foster closer relationships between the City of New York and the broader diplomatic community." She previously worked in the Brooklyn borough president's office.

Abbasova has not been charged in any investigation and no official has said she acted illegally.

News of Abbasova’s alleged misconduct was first reported when a lawyer confirmed Mayor Adams’ cell phone and iPad were seized by the FBI.

It was unclear why the Adams administration had determined Abbasova had acted "improperly," though a lawyer for the mayor said "in the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators."