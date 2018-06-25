Senate Intern Who Yelled Obscenity at Trump Is Suspended - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Senate Intern Who Yelled Obscenity at Trump Is Suspended

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Senate Intern Who Yelled Obscenity at Trump Is Suspended
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, File
    In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives for a Republican Senate policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol.

    The congressional intern who yelled an obscenity at President Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol last week has been suspended for one week, officials said Monday.

    Caitlin Marriott yelled "Mr. President, F--- you!" as Trump was headed to an immigration meeting on Tuesday.

    Marriott is an intern for U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

    Aaron Jacobs, Hassan's communications director, released the following statement Monday: "We are aware of the situation and have taken disciplinary action, including a one-week suspension and revoking her Congressional intern ID badge (thereby restricting her access to the Capitol), in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct."


      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us