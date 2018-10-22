Why We Vote: Viewers Weigh In On The Midterms

NBC stations around the country asked voters why they are or aren’t inspired to vote in the 2018 midterm elections. We received scores of responses from viewers who said they were of voting age and identified as Democrats, Republicans, Independents, or who preferred not to disclose their party affiliation. Check out an interactive display of the answers below. Responses, which were submitted beginning Oct. 5, 2018, were edited only in obvious cases of typos.

If you have not yet participated in the survey and would like to do so, go here.